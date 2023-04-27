Share:

Despite being archrivals, Pakistan and India share many similarities in their struggles against corruption, poverty, extremism, and ignorance. However, their paths since gaining independence from British colonial rule have led to vastly different outcomes. India, once in a situation similar to Pakistan’s in the 1990s, has become a major global player with a thriving economy, while the world often turns a blind eye to its human rights abuses, such as those against Muslims in occupied Kashmir. In contrast, Pakistan’s federal ministers have been embroiled in disputes over the country’s financial status.

The difference between the fates of these two nations over 75 years is striking. One key factor is India’s uninterrupted democracy and consistency in economic policies, while Pakistan has never experienced true democracy. Furthermore, Pakistan lacks continuity in economic policies, with each ruler trying to reinvent the wheel, which has contributed to the country’s decline over the last 15 years. Politicians continue to engage in name-calling and power struggles, with the courts being the ultimate arbiter of decision-making. The future of Pakistan remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether the country can overcome its challenges and achieve stability and prosperity.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.