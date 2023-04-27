Share:

The Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi instructed officials to complete development projects in Lahore on time. This was revealed during a meeting held on Thursday to review the progress of various development projects in the city.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, CM Naqvi highlighted the delay in completing the Samanabad Underpass project. However, he commended the concerned departments for the timely completion of the Data Darbar parking project.

He also directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to plant trees along the runway at Lahore Airport.

The meeting also discussed the construction, repair, and rehabilitation of 54 roads in Lahore. Officials informed the CM that footpaths, bicycle tracks, and biker tracks would also be built along these roads.

Furthermore, the meeting was briefed on the progress of the Shahr-e-Khamoshan Authority's four model cemeteries in Lahore. It was revealed that these would be completed within a few weeks, and five buses would be provided for Soy Asal, Asal Soleimani, Bhaikot Raiwand Road, Ahlu model cemeteries.

In addition, three ambulances for model graveyards were handed over to 1122 for operations.

Officials also updated the CM on the steps being taken to make Data Darbar a one-way entry.