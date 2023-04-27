Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry says the Director General ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif's reaffirmation of the national principled stance on Kashmir has boosted the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control.

In a statement, he said it has sent a clear message to India that Kashmir is not its integral part, rather an internationally recognized dispute that needs to be addressed peacefully, keeping in view its legal and historical perspective.

The Azad Kashmir President reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to carry forward the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical conclusion.

He said India should bear in mind the fact that it can not suppress their spirit of freedom with the use of force.

He said the people of Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan and they are ready to respond to any aggression.