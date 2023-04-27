Share:

In a bid to defend the sovereignty of the Parliament, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced plans to bring the people to the streets.

On Thursday, Jamiat Ulma Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) revealed a strategy of public awareness campaign on the implications of judicial activism, which would see massive public power demonstrated across the country.

JUI-F's plan included large-scale nationwide protests and meetings, with the executive committee currently preparing the schedule of events.

Speaking about the decision, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that JUI-F had decided to start a public mobilisation campaign. The schedule of political gatherings would be released soon, and in this public contact campaign JUI-F would try to identify those who have pushed the country towards economic and political crises.

The move comes amidst growing concerns over the role of the judiciary in Pakistan's political landscape.

Some politicians had accused the judiciary of overstepping its boundaries and interfering in the affairs of the Parliament.