LAHORE - The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a peti­tion challenging a notification of the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) granting permission to the Punjab caretaker govern­ment to transfer and post officers without seeking prior approv­al. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry. During the proceedings, ECP’s counsel argued before the court that the impugned notification had been withdrawn. He submit­ted that the ECP imposed a ban on postings and transfers and the caretaker government had been asked to seek prior approv­al of the commission and provide reasons for each transfer.