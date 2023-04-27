Share:

A lunch was hosted by Pakistan High Commission, London to honour the ex-servicemen of Quetta Association.

The Quetta Association is a group of British as well as Pakistani Army veterans who served in Quetta. The event was organised to recognize the service and sacrifice of these veterans and to strengthen the bonds between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan addressed the attendees, expressing his views on the importance of Pak-UK relations and the role of defence diplomacy in strengthening these ties.

He thanked the Quetta Association veterans and British officers for their service and contributions to Pakistan-UK relations. The High Commissioner also appreciated the role that the veterans played in promoting peace and stability in their respective regions.

The Chairman of the Quetta Association Major General Seumas Kerr CBE also expressed remarks and thanked the Pakistan High Commission for its hospitality. He spoke about the enduring friendship between the Quetta Association and Pakistan and expressed his hope for continued cooperation and collaboration between the two countries.

He also shared his insights on the work of the association and its contribution to promoting bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.

Earlier, Col Taimur Rahat, Army and Air Advisor welcomed the guests followed by a readout of the message from Commandant, Command and Staff College. Commodore Muhammad Nabi Zeeshan spoke about Pakistan-UK defence relations, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration between the two countries.

Media representatives were also present at the event and had the opportunity to interact with selected officers to get their perspective on the topics discussed during the lunch.

The event provided a useful platform for over 60 veterans and their families to connect and reminisce about their time in Pakistan.