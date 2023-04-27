Share:

In a horrific incident, a man in Bannu committed suicide after killing his four children due to ‘financial crisis’.

According to details, the incident was reported in Bannu’s Domail area, wherein the man – identified as Kaleemullah – allegedly killed his four children and committed suicide.

In a statement, Kaleemullah’s brother said that the man had no enmity with anyone, adding that he used to run a tyre puncture shop and was mentally disturbed due to the ‘financial crisis’.

Meanwhile, police officials have recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from the crime scene.

The police have registered a case against the deceased husband under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). In the FIR, his wife claimed that Kaleemullah was mentally unstable and was taking medication.