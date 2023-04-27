Share:

PESHAWAR - The bodies of five persons, includ­ing a father and his four children between the ages of five and ten were found in the Domail area of Bannu district on Wednesday. Ac­cording to a police spokesperson, the dead bodies were found in the Koshi area of Domail and sent for medico-legal formalities. A pistol was also found near the dead body of the father, who is identified as Aqleem, a resident of Azeem Kaley (village). Close relatives of Aqleem informed the police that he was under mental stress for the last few months and was also on med­ication for the problem. Some in­toxicating drugs were also found at the site of the crime, the spokes­person added. The relatives said that the children had gone to their maternal grandfather’s home and were returning home along with their father when this incident took place. Further investigation was underway.