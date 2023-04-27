Share:

On February 27th, 2023, a clash between two groups of students at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad resulted in almost 16 injured students from both sides. This led to the closure of research and teaching activities in the University until an indefinite period. The University administration requested the deployment of rangers inside the University from the Islamabad capital administration and also informed hostel residents to vacate the premises immediately. The next day, ICT police forcefully raided vacant hostels and arrested many students who resisted.

The current situation raises questions about the impact on students who have no connection to these clashes but are now suffering from academic losses after investing their valuable resources into their studies. Additionally, what about the female students from different provinces who were forced to leave the hostels at night time? Furthermore, the QAU administration failed to address the situation effectively and resorted to militarizing the top-ranked University by calling in rangers and police.

In conclusion, the clash between students at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad has resulted in significant academic losses for students, particularly those who were not involved in the incident. The actions taken by the University administration, such as requesting the deployment of rangers and police, and the forceful eviction of hostel residents by police, raise questions about the administration’s ability to handle such situations effectively. It is essential to address the root causes of these clashes to prevent them from occurring in the future and to ensure that the academic pursuits of students are not disrupted.

TARIQ LAGHARI,

Khairpur Mirs.