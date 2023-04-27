Share:

KARACHI-The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has begun screening passengers at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after two cases of Monkeypox were reported.

According to the CAA sources, the airport staff started conducting complete medical examinations of all passengers arriving from foreign countries.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) declared it mandatory for the airport staff – including porters – to use masks and gloves.

Moreover, the airport staff is restricted to give any protocol to the passenger despite rank or grade, all international passengers will undergo a complete medical examination, while suspected passengers will be immediately isolated and sent to the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that, as many as two cases of Monkeypox were reported in Pakistan for the first time which was also confirmed by the health department on Tuesday.

DG health issues high alert about spread of monkey pox disease

Sindh Directorw General of Health has issued a high alert regarding the spread of suspected monkeypox cases in Sindh and asked all medical superintendents, civil surgeons, directors of major hospitals, and health institutes to be vigilant about any suspected cases and ensure preparedness for curtailing its spread.

According to a letter issued to all officers concerned, the DG of Health Sindh informed that 130 deaths were reported in the world due to monkeypox. In view of spreading cases of the virus, anyone having an acute illness with a fever of 101 degrees, intense headache, back pain, or intense asthenia should inform the nominated health officers on an immediate basis so that it could be stopped.

The Additional Director Preventive Dr Saqib Shaikh (03002247244) and Dr Muhammad Asif Syed (03332863477) are assigned the task to receive information from different areas so that patients having such symptoms could be treated properly.