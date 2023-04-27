Share:

The team of federal ministers met with the delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement in which both parties agreed to resolve problems in a practical way.

The MQM-P delegation - headed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui - met with the three federal ministers including Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Raffique. Prime Minister personal secretary Syed Tauqir Shah and census chief commissioner Dr Nadeemul Zafar were also in the meeting.

The meeting lasted for few hours in which MQM-P presented the case of Sindh, particularly Karachi, regarding injustice in census.

The government team showed seriousness to solve the problems of MQM-P and the latter showed satisfaction over the serious approach of the government.

The MQM-P and government team might continue to talk with each other to resolve the issues regarding census.