A delegation from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss the political situation of the country.

According to sources, the MQM-P delegation expressed gratitude to the prime minister for resolving concerns related to the recent census to a significant extent.

The census had been a contentious issue for the MQM-P, which had raised reservations about it.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif directed Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to address all the reservations of the MQM regarding the census as soon as possible.