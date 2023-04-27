Share:

A new judge has been appointed to hear the Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A notification issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) states Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar will take up the case on April 29 while Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, who was previously hearing the case, has been transferred to East Zone.

Last year, a reference was filed against him by lawmakers from the ruling coalition accusing him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had concluded in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.

The electoral watchdog subsequently, disqualified him for being dishonest and corrupt and approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings Imran Khan for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts.