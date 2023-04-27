Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that overseas Pakistanis are the valuable capital of the country and the pride of the nation.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistani led by Vice President of Paki­stan Muslim League (PML-N) UAE and former counselor Tariq Mughal who called him at Gover­nor House Lahore on Wednesday. Prevailing situ­ation of the country and issues of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that overseas Pakistanis are playing an important role in the country’s economy by sending remittances. He said that there is a need to promote love and positive attitudes by aban­doning hatred. He said that the development of the country and the nation is possible only with the supremacy of the constitution and law and the government ensuring all possible measures to provide basic facilities to the people.

The Governor Punjab further said that the situation is difficult but hope should not be abandoned. He said that the country’s economy is improving and the confidence of foreign in­vestors is also being restored.