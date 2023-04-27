Share:

Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance their cooperation in all spheres to realize shared objectives of benefiting peoples of their countries, and contributing to regional peace, prosperity and stability.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang on Thursday.

The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has always characterized Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The Prime Minister extended his warm congratulations on the Chinese Premier's recent election to this high office, which reflected the deep-seated trust of the Chinese nation and confidence in him, stemming from his many achievements in public service.

The Prime Minister said as All-Weather partners and close friends, Pakistan appreciates China's peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace and stability, and is confident that China would continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernization and rejuvenation.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's unstinting support to China on its core issues, including "One China" policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea.

He also expressed Pakistan's sincere gratitude to China's principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and support for Pakistan on core issues.

The Chinese Premier appreciated Pakistan's support for China and reaffirmed his country's continuing support to Pakistan's national development, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said as an All-Weather Friend, China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times.

Recalling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China in November last year, and wide-ranging conversations with President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership, the two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation in key areas, including China Pakistan Economic Corridor.