The officials of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) discussed sports matters with the high-ups and members of the Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) during an Eid Milan Party organized here at a local hotel on Wednesday.

During the event, the PCF and PFB officials expressed their gratitude towards the SJAL for accepting their invitation and stressed the importance of sports journalism. They highlighted that sports journalists play an essential role in portraying the real picture of sportsmen, sports organizers, their achievements, shortcomings, and problems. They further urged the journalists to keep working with dedication and encourage the government and corporate sector to invest in sports, which itself is a big industry and can help Pakistan sports and economy to grow.

The SJAL high-ups acknowledged the efforts made by PCF and PFB officials to host an Eid Milan Party and provide them with a platform to discuss sports matters in a befitting manner. They also pledged to extend their full support to sports organizers in highlighting the work of sportsmen and organizers that require due recognition at the highest level.

They emphasized that such recognition could further boost the morale of sportsmen and encourage them to bring laurels to their country at the international level. “SJAL will continue to play its part in promoting sports in Pakistan,” they added.