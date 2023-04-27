Share:

All-round Pakistan thumped New Zealand by five wickets in the first ODI of the five-match series to take 1-0 lead at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing the target of 289 runs, Pakistan started their run chase in great style and comfortably achieved it for the loss of 5 wickets, thanks to impressive knocks by openers Fakhar Zaman (117) and Imam-ul-Haq (60) and responsible batting by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (42*) in the middle order.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul Haq were off to a flying start and batted with authority to stitch a 124-run partnership for the first wicket. Imam was the first batter, who was sent packing by Ish Sodhi in 21.2 at his personal score of 60 off 65 balls that included five boundaries and one six.

After that, Fakhar and Captain Babar Azam added 90 more runs in the total before Babar gifting his wicket to Milne. The skipper (49) fell short of one run to complete his half-century. Shan Masood then couldn’t contribute much and lost his wicket cheaply (just 1 run). Ravindra then took the scalp of Fakhar in 42.2 overs. The opener smashed 117 off 114 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six.

After that, reliable batter Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz landed Pakistan team home safely with 9 balls still remaining. Rizwan hammered unbeaten 42 runs off 34 balls, that included six boundaries and one six. For New Zealand, Adam Milne bagged 2 wickets for 60 while Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra got one wicket each.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell scored a magnificent century after Will Young’s 86 to bolster New Zealand to a commendable total of 288/7. The touring side got off to a cautious start as their openers added 48 runs inside the first 10 overs before Haris Rauf got rid of Chad Bowes, who struggled to score a 26-ball 18. Following his dismissal, opening batter Young joined hands with Mitchell and punished the hosts’ bowlers with a monumental 152-run partnership for the second wicket.

The pair dominated the bowlers with clean striking until Young miscued one off Shadab in the 27th over and fell short just 14 short of a well-deserved century. He smashed eight boundaries and two sixes on his way to a brilliant 78-ball 86. Mitchell, however, stood firm and put on some brief yet crucial partnerships with Tom Latham (20) and Mark Chapman (15) before finally perishing in the 47th over. He top-scored for New Zealand with 113 off 115 deliveries, laced up with 11 boundaries and a six.

Following his departure, Henry Nicholls (20*) and Rachin Ravindra (9) made valuable contributions at the backend to keep New Zealand on track for a decent total. Naseem Shah led the bowling attack with two wickets for just 29 runs while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi also picked as many wickets but were expensive. Shadab Khan, on the other hand, could pick up one. The two sides will now take on each other in the second fixture of the five-match ODI series, scheduled on April 29.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN 291-5 (Fakhar Zaman 117, Imam ul Haq 60, Mohammad Rizwan 42*; Adam Milne 2-60) beat NEW ZEALAND 288-7 (Daryl Mitchell 113, Will Young 86; Naseem Shah 2-29, Shaheen Afridi 2-63, Haris Rauf 2-65) by 5 wickets.