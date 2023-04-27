Share:

“They dispute not in order to find or even to seek Truth, but for victory, and to appear the more learned and strenuous upholders of a contrary opinion.”

–Giordano Bruno

In 1984, the Indian troops snatched control of the Siachen glacier in northern Kashmir from the Pakistani army and thirty years later today, the two sides remain locked in a stand-off. The glacier is hidden from public view as it is one of the world’s highest battleground that is now moving into the fourth decade of unresolved conflict. Over 2700 Indian and Pakistani soldiers have been killed due to combat, avalanches, exposure and altitude sickness caused by the thin, oxygen-depleted air. Despite countless ceasefire agreements, both the countries have never officially demarcated the Line of Control in this extreme region of the north and have instead been releasing maps depicting their own version of geography.