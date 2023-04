Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday agreed to start talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on elections today at 6pm.

Sources said Attorney General Mansoor Awan called on the PM and apprised him of the court proceedings. “The meeting will take place in the Senate secretariat,” sources added.

The JUI-F would not become a part of the negotiations, sources told.

Later, federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Senator Ali Zafar also came in contact with each other.