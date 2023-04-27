Share:

A meeting of the top leadership of coalition parties in the government on Wednesday unanimously decided to hold simultaneous elections on the same day throughout the country after the completion of the constitutional term of the incumbent government.

The meeting comes as the top court's April 27 deadline for the PML-N led federal government to release supplementary grant to the ECP for holding elections in Punjab draws nearer.

They said it was the main point that would serve as a base for any formulated strategy in this regard.

The meeting was held at the PM House with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued in the Urdu language. It was attended by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the overall situation in the country was reviewed, particularly the matters which emerged after the decisions taken by a one-sided and controversial Supreme Court bench. The meeting also mulled over taking forward a consultative process, initiated earlier, to hold elections in the country on one day after the constitutional term of the incumbent government’s tenure.

They expressed the views that the ruling coalition partners had already started political consultation over holding fair, free, and transparent polls in the country on the same day and asserted that the “Punchayat” role of the Supreme Court over a purely political issue was unsuitable.

Deliberating upon the April 19's decision of the Supreme Court, the meeting expressed its dismay that it had again issued a directive while neglecting the constitutional process regarding the issuance of funds by the federal government required for holding elections without approval by the National Assembly, and viewed that it was in contrast to the scheme of the constitution.

The meeting also regretted the apex court’s observation in its order that the prime minister had lost the confidence and majority of the house. The leadership of the parties termed the observation amounting to contempt of the parliament and the office of the prime minister and called it ‘condemnable’. They also urged the Supreme Court to respect the parliament and its opinion.

The meeting also considered the audio leaks involving former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, Khawaja Tariq Rahim, a lawyer, and his wife and condemned the points of their discussion in strong words. The discussion had exposed the conspiracy and the audios had further vindicated that the decisions were not made in accordance with the constitution, but rather on the basis of personal grudges, liking, and disliking, they observed.

The meeting also strongly condemned the undemocratic thinking regarding the imposition of martial law in the country which was propagated through videos on social media.

The former CJ Saqib Nisar and Khawaja Tariq Rahim had already accepted their roles in the 25th April audio clip, which proved that the former chief justice had been involved in a conspiracy against an elected prime minister and a democratically and constitutionally chosen government, the alliance said. "Removal of an elected prime minister through sham, unconstitutional, and illegal contempt of court proceedings is a serious and unpardonable crime," they added.

The meeting declared that after the surfacing of these videos, the hidden purpose behind the controversial decisions of the three-member and eight-member bench had been further exposed. In this regard, the resolutions of the parliament should be implemented, it was asserted.

The participants expressing grief over the death of late minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor paid tribute to his contributions to the country and the nation. They prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

The meeting also expressed its deep grief over the incident of the CTD Kabal blast and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. They prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada. The efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces and jawans against terrorism and for the security of the country were also lauded by the participants.