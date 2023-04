Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the fire incident in Karachi Express train near Khairpur in Sindh province.

In his statement, the Prime Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of people in the incident. He prayed for high ranks of the departed souls.

The Prime Minister directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He also instructed the Minister of Railways to complete and submit the inquiry report at the earliest.