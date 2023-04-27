Share:

A robber was arrested in injured condition after an alleged police encounter in Khadian police limits on Thursday.

According to the Kasur police, the robber identified as Aamir alias Shahid Sakna of Farid Nagar Pakpattan was wanted by the police in more than 10 robbery cases.

The Khadian police raided Rehman City Colony on the information about the presence of the suspect. The suspect started direct firing from different sides after seeing the police. Aamir was injured by the firing of his associates and a pistol was recovered from his possession.

The police shifted the injured robber to a hospital for medical assistance. The police said three absconding suspects have also been traced and teams have been formed to arrest them.