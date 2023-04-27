Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police had issued 32,696 fine tickets to mo­torcyclists for driving bikes with­out helmets during the ongoing year, a police public relations of­ficer said on Wednesday.

He said that the Islamabad Capi­tal Police are endeavoring to main­tain an exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. He said that a vigorous campaign of Islamabad capital police had been launched as per the directions of Inspector Gen­eral of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to create aware­ness among citizens about the traf­fic rules. He said that all the officials have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users