ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police had issued 32,696 fine tickets to motorcyclists for driving bikes without helmets during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.
He said that the Islamabad Capital Police are endeavoring to maintain an exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. He said that a vigorous campaign of Islamabad capital police had been launched as per the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to create awareness among citizens about the traffic rules. He said that all the officials have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users