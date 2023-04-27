RAWALPINDI - Officials of police station Naseerabad have arrested three men on charges of raping a woman here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.
The accused have been identified as Kamran, Nauman and Nazir, against whom a case was also registered under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), he said.
Police have brought the accused to a court of law and obtained their physical remand for further investigation, he added.
According to him, a female citizen appeared before officials of PS Naseerabad and lodged a complaint stating that a man Kamran had taken her to his mansion where he assaulted her sexually. She alleged that two other accomplices of the accused also assisted him in the crime. The victim lady appealed to police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. Police filed a case against the accused and held them during a raid, said spokesman.
He said that City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has appreciated the efforts of investigators of PS Naseerabad for arresting the suspected rapists. He said that police have brought the victim to hospital for a medico legal report.