RAWALPINDI - Officials of police station Naseer­abad have arrested three men on charges of raping a woman here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

The accused have been identi­fied as Kamran, Nauman and Na­zir, against whom a case was also registered under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), he said.

Police have brought the ac­cused to a court of law and ob­tained their physical remand for further investigation, he added.

According to him, a female cit­izen appeared before officials of PS Naseerabad and lodged a com­plaint stating that a man Kam­ran had taken her to his mansion where he assaulted her sexual­ly. She alleged that two other ac­complices of the accused also as­sisted him in the crime. The victim lady appealed to police to regis­ter a case against the accused and to arrest them. Police filed a case against the accused and held them during a raid, said spokesman.

He said that City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has appreciated the efforts of in­vestigators of PS Naseerabad for arresting the suspected rapists. He said that police have brought the victim to hospital for a medico le­gal report.