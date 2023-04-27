Share:

The downfall of our society is that constitutional institutions assigned specific roles by the constitution have assumed powers beyond their jurisdiction, resulting in disastrous consequences for Pakistan. There is no place in politics or public service for narcissists and individuals without tolerance for dissent and respect for the Constitution. Quaid elaborated on the significance of the oath pledged by paid public office holders on June 14, 1948.

Historically, while India laid the foundations of the Indian Institutes of Technology, we got involved in defense pacts SEATO/CENTO, offering places for reconnaissance flights over Russia. The modern democratic welfare state was reduced to a security client state, and the irony is that since the 1980s, our citizens are insecure within our borders, facing the curse of terrorism and extremism.

The British Raj considered Tipu Sultan as a pariah for their interests and preferred the likes of Mir Jaffar, who did not cherish any dream of independence. The Raj-trained bureaucracy, both civil and uniformed, needs to be restructured so that they can function as servants of the people in a sovereign, independent, constitutional state.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.