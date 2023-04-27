Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that someone else used to complete Pakistan Tehreek Insaf's (PTI) votes, that's why Fawad Chaudhary and Shireen Mazari were weak in counting, PTI leaders could only manipulate facts and not count the votes received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Responding to the statements of PTI leaders, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that if the Speaker had casted his vote, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have had 181 votes, while the number of votes of the ruling parties is 180. PTI’s votes were not included in it.

He said that the opposition members were sitting on their seats, they were not seen by Fawad Chaudhary and Shireen Mazari.

He added that vote stealers (PTI) left the house and were not even able to count correctly now.