During a session in the National Assembly, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq disseminated that the tragic incident of a fire in a coach of the Karachi Express train may have been caused by sabotage.

The minister pledged a thorough investigation into the matter, which will uncover the cause of how long it took for the train to stop after pulling the chain and why a woman had to jump.

The current accident's details will be revealed in a couple of days. The Karachi Express, traveling from Karachi to Lahore, met a sudden blaze, leading to the fatalities of a woman and a man whose identity has yet to be verified. Rafiq stressed the need for funds from the provincial government to improve railway safety and security measures to avoid future disasters.