The Sindh government has issued high alert to its all departments with likely above average rainfall in May in the province.

The fishermen have also been restrained from venturing into deep sea along the Sindh coast till May 05.

“Sindh is expected to receive rainfall with thunder-wind and hailstorm from April 30 to May 05,” provincial environment minister Ismail Rahu has said.

He said that flash floods in Balochistan could adversely affect Sindh, while Karachi, and other cities of the province could under the threat of urban flooding.

“Rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur, Tando Jam, Sanghar and other cities,” Rahu said.

“The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Sindh has issued high alert to all concerned government departments,” environment minister said. “All municipal bodies have also been directed to clean the drains,” he said.

“We are facing an uncertain situation owing to the climate change impact,” minister said. He also warned against likely damage to standing crops in Sindh during the rain spell.

Rainfall with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely to occur in Karachi division and other districts of Sindh from Friday (28th April) till 1st May with occasional gaps, the MET Office said in a weather forecast.