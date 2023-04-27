Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Director General Rawalpin­di Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed all officers and officials of RDA to work hard to provide relief to the general public, RDA spokes­person informed on Wednesday.

He said the DG RDA has also di­rected all RDA employees to be punctual and strictly observe the notified office timings. He direct­ed to ensure speedy and quali­ty work. If there are any obsta­cles, they should be removed and the problems faced by the citizens should be resolved. He said that on the direction of the DG RDA, the provision of quality and timely fa­cilities to citizens is the first prior­ity of RDA for which steps are be­ing taken on concrete basis.

He said that compliance of the rules and regulations related to new constructions is mandatory for all, and in this regard, steps are also being taken to solve the prob­lems encountered by the masses. The details regarding fees are also placed outside the One Window Operation Centre (OWOC) so that the applicants should not have to face any kind of difficulty. He said that it has been made clear that the citizens should only submit the RDA fee allocated by the gov­ernment and not pay any addition­al amount to anyone.

He also said that if there is any complaint or ambiguity in this re­gard, for complaints, public can contact the DG RDA office. He said that the DG RDA has also directed to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities. He di­rected all the directorates of RDA to work hard to reduce the hardships faced by the general people. The DG RDA has directed the Land Use and Building Control Wing to provide relief to the common people and speed up and simplify the approv­al process for construction of resi­dential and commercial buildings.