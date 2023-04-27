Share:

57 bodies washed ashore in different towns of western Libya after two boats carrying Pakistani, Syrian, Tunisian and Egyptian illegal immigrants sank earlier this week. This unfortunate incident is just one from the many that have created a pattern of death for those looking to avail a new life abroad. The main motivation for such individuals is to seek better economic opportunities abroad and to nurture a better quality of life, but the dangerous route they opt for often results in their demise. The only solution to a problem like this is for governments to focus on grass-root problems—like inequality, poor economic performance, unemployment, internal conflicts and the propensity of violence—and attempt to solve them to whatever degree possible.

The bodies of the migrants were discovered by a coast guard officer and aid workers who moved quickly to address the situation. They were immediately retrieved, put in black bags and pictures were taken for the purpose of identification. The authorities claim that they will soon release these bodies but have simultaneously called attention towards this recurrent problem of illegal immigration.

Hundreds of people attempt to cross the treacherous Mediterranean Sea to go to Europe where they feel they will get better opportunities, along with a change to improve their overall quality of life. In the process, 441 people have already drowned in the first few months of 2023 according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Most of the illegal immigrants were those form underdeveloped or struggling countries where not only does the government fail to provide adequate opportunities for people to sustain a livelihood, but human rights abuses and inequality is rampant. These countries further get trapped in a vicious cycle of stagnant development because they suffer from brain drain. The only way forward is to address these problems and devise solutions that aim to provide basic necessities to the population, in all realms of their life.