ISLAMABAD - Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki yester­day gave a glimpse into the lives of Pakistani nationals residing in Mohalla Al-Shumaisi, an area in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

The envoy uploaded a video on his Twitter handle in this regard. The video revealed that their lifestyle has re­mained unchanged over the course of several years, and they feel right at home in the King­dom. The ambassador said that Mohalla Al-Shumaisi was home to a significant population of Pakistani diaspora who despite living far from their homeland, have made it their second home, feeling comfort­able and settled. The clip showcased their daily routine, such as their mealtime where they gather around the table and engage in friendly talk without teasing each other. Additionally, the video highlighted their leisure activities, which include playing traditional Pakistani games like ‘Snakes and ladders’ and Cricket. It was also noted that there is a growing popu­lation of young Pakistan­is who were born and raised in Saudi Arabia. Despite growing up in the Kingdom, their life­style remains similar to that of their fellow Paki­stani nationals.

One of the remarkable things observed in the video was the cultural cohesion between the Pakistani community and Saudi nationals. The Pakistanis easily mix and interact with their Saudi counterparts, in­dicating a strong cul­tural bond. The video also showcased the joy of celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant fes­tival for the Pakistani community. On this day, they sew their cultural dresses and exchange Eid greetings with their loved ones in Pakistan through telephone con­tact. The day is marked by visiting the barber­shop for a haircut and purchasing sweets to share the happiness of the festival. The Paki­stani community in Mohalla Al-Shumaisi, Riyadh, is an example of cultural diversity and the ability of people to adapt and thrive in dif­ferent parts of world.