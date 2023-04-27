Share:

Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday will resume hearing into plea seeking simultaneous elections across Pakistan today (Thursday).

At the last hearing before Eidul Fitr, the SC had asked political parties to hold talks on April 26 and come up with a response by April 27 after giving stakeholders a chance to reach an agreement.

A three-member bench comprises Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Last hearing

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking simultaneous elections across Pakistan after being told that a meeting had been scheduled between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for April 26.

The Supreme Court, in its written order, stated that it was “impressed” to note that all political leaders had affirmed their fidelity to the Constitution. It also asserted that it would not go back on its order fixing May 14 as the date for Punjab elections.

The order noted that the Supreme court has no objection to the negotiation process for holding general elections simultaneously. “Holding elections on the same day across the country is a legal and constitutional question,” it added.

It further said that all executive authorities were bound to implement the decision of the election to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

Referring to CJP’s meeting with Farooq H Naek and AGP Mansoor, the order said that both the representatives informed the chief justice of talks between the government and opposition.