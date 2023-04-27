Share:

In response to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent speech in the National Assembly after obtaining a vote of confidence, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid has criticized the former PM Shehbaz, referring to him as the "leader of national criminals" and accusing him of lying to the nation.

At a meeting with various party leaders at the PTI office on Jail Road, Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed concerns over the crises facing the country due to the stubbornness of the Shehbaz government.

She went on to criticize the national looters under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, accusing them of attacking the Supreme Court.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also took aim at Bilawal Zardari, accusing him of being involved in "humiliating the country's institutions and breaking the constitution."

She further stated that the national robbers were attempting to save each other, with Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and Fazlur Rehman being the real culprits responsible for the destruction of the country.

Regarding the prospect of an election, Dr Yasmin Rashid called for the immediate dissolution of the National Assembly if the current government wanted to hold an election.

She also urged Shehbaz Sharif not to blame his failures on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also blamed the current government's bad policies for causing the country to go bankrupt. The meeting was attended by former members of the National Assembly, including Azeem Noori Ghaman and Dr. Azeemuddin Lakhvi.