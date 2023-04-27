Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Thursday.

According to sources, the prime minister consulted the parties in ruling alliance at lunch after which he decided to take the vote.

They said that when the prime minister informed them about his intention, told him that they have “full confidence in you,” and he can take a vote of confidence from the house anytime.

It may be noted that after rejection of money bill put before the National Assembly for release of Rs21 billion to conduct elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, political circles opined that it was a sign of mistrust in his leadership and he should obtain a vote of confidence.