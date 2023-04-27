Share:

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - At least six personnel of Jaffarabad Police were martyred and two oth­ers sustained injuries in exchange for firing between police and kid­nappers during an op­eration in Jageer area of Sindh on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police team of Jaffarabad conducted a raid at a place near the Jageer area to recover abducted Furqan Soom­ro son of Mill Owner Haji Aslam resident of Usta Muhammad was kidnapped last night from Usta Muhammad by abductors when armed kidnappers opened fire at them. As a result, five per­sonnel of police died on the spot after receiving bul­let wounds and two others suffered injuries. The body of the deceased and the in­jured were shifted to a near­by hospital where they were under the observation of medical staff. The deceased were identified as SI Tayy­ab Hussain Umrani, Head Constable Syed Khadim Ali Shah, Syed Riaz Shah, ATF Constable Muhammad Us­man and ATF Constable Ab­dul Wahab while the injured include Altaf Hussain Ali and Hussain Ali. Further in­vestigation was underway. Meanwhile, Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber Dis­trict, Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday. Martyred Se­poy Waqas Ali Shah, 26, res­ident of Charsadda District and Sepoy Basit Ali, 24, res­ident of Peshawar District along with their colleagues fought gallantly and effec­tively engaged the terror­ists, killing two of them and injuring four others. Weap­ons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.