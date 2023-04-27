Share:

Most concerning reason for smuggling to persist is political or official patronage and complicity of deputed checking staff belonging to Customs, FIA.

Smuggling is like a leak in the economic bowl of the coun­try. If not contained, it shall not only act as a constant drain on the frail economy, but can also act as a conduit to introduce mis­chief in the country. The endemic smuggling problem of Pakistan is quite complex and a single prong solution, which we usually rely on, may prove to be insufficient to deal with the menace.

To understand this predica­ment, let’s take a deeper look into the smuggling situation in Balochistan. The province of Balo­chistan shares 909-km of land border with Iran, 1,468-km with Afghanistan and 800-km of coastal belt. The huge expanse of land, dy­namic and rugged terrain makes it one of the most inhospitable bor­ders with extreme weather.

Smuggling of daily commodi­ties from Pakistan to Afghani­stan and Iran to Pakistan has two different impacts. Smug­gling to Afghanistan, due to high profit margins, creates shortage of specific item in local market, thereby causing inflation and price hikes. Whereas, smuggling of commodities from Iran does impact the local market but can be a necessity as well.

This kind of smuggling is car­ried out in the garb of alternate economic package particularly in the 40-km deep border belt areas. Makran division of Balochistan is the most apt example. Here gov­ernment has not been able to pro­vide basic necessities and thus locals are more dependent upon flow of commodities across the border. Approximately 60 per­cent of population is dependent upon Iranian petroleum. Accord­ing to an estimate approximately 710,000 litres of petroleum is only needed for Gwadar district. In the absence of established fill­ing stations in the entire district, to meet the huge demand, locals usually violate the allowed quota of diesel and commodities, there­by indulging in smuggling. It is mostly these images that we also see on social media.

The consistent strain and most concerning reason for such smuggling to persist is political or official patronage and com­plicity of deputed checking staff belonging to Customs and FIA. It is precisely the reason why despite having fenced the entire land border, the smuggling has not been effectively curbed.

We also need to comprehend the complexity of situation to ad­dress the matter in its entirety. Foremost is that the security and border movement control are two different functions. Ensuring security does not automatically mean that the Customs and FIA staff are also performing their du­ties. The capacity building of FIA, Customs and immigration staff with modern gadgetry is also necessary to manage the work­load at the busy crossing sites to maintain an effective check on smuggling. In the absence of alternate employment opportu­nities and fully functional civic facilities in the border belt ar­eas, the locals have no other op­tion but to rely on cross border movement for trade, business or extension of civic facilities. Under such circumstances, it becomes very difficult to implement allow­able quotas or confine the locals to not indulge in smuggling. On the contrary, intermittent block­ing of crossing sites only gener­ates ill will with locals.

Government authorities and civil administration must make concerted efforts to improve intra departmental coordina­tion involving various agencies which include Customs, FIA, ANF, FC, Police and intelligence agencies. A comprehensive joint mechanism maybe worked out with clear delineation of respon­sibilities to ensure across the board accountability and strict administrative actions against defaulters.

Few measures which can have a positive impact on the relative­ly unregulated move of goods across the border include early operation of border market con­cept which can play an important role in curbing smuggling; petro­leum regulating authority may be formed comprising all stake holders of civilian administra­tion, law enforcement agencies and Customs officials to regulate petroleum trade; crackdown on retail outlets of smuggled petro­leum beyond the boundary of Makran division.

Till the time the Government of Balochistan with the help of Federal government doesn’t ad­dress all reasons of smuggling, this leak can never be contained. Single prong, security oriented fence based solution is incom­plete till the time a wholesome effort is made in this regard.

MEHR ISPAHANI