Most concerning reason for smuggling to persist is political or official patronage and complicity of deputed checking staff belonging to Customs, FIA.
Smuggling is like a leak in the economic bowl of the country. If not contained, it shall not only act as a constant drain on the frail economy, but can also act as a conduit to introduce mischief in the country. The endemic smuggling problem of Pakistan is quite complex and a single prong solution, which we usually rely on, may prove to be insufficient to deal with the menace.
To understand this predicament, let’s take a deeper look into the smuggling situation in Balochistan. The province of Balochistan shares 909-km of land border with Iran, 1,468-km with Afghanistan and 800-km of coastal belt. The huge expanse of land, dynamic and rugged terrain makes it one of the most inhospitable borders with extreme weather.
Smuggling of daily commodities from Pakistan to Afghanistan and Iran to Pakistan has two different impacts. Smuggling to Afghanistan, due to high profit margins, creates shortage of specific item in local market, thereby causing inflation and price hikes. Whereas, smuggling of commodities from Iran does impact the local market but can be a necessity as well.
This kind of smuggling is carried out in the garb of alternate economic package particularly in the 40-km deep border belt areas. Makran division of Balochistan is the most apt example. Here government has not been able to provide basic necessities and thus locals are more dependent upon flow of commodities across the border. Approximately 60 percent of population is dependent upon Iranian petroleum. According to an estimate approximately 710,000 litres of petroleum is only needed for Gwadar district. In the absence of established filling stations in the entire district, to meet the huge demand, locals usually violate the allowed quota of diesel and commodities, thereby indulging in smuggling. It is mostly these images that we also see on social media.
The consistent strain and most concerning reason for such smuggling to persist is political or official patronage and complicity of deputed checking staff belonging to Customs and FIA. It is precisely the reason why despite having fenced the entire land border, the smuggling has not been effectively curbed.
We also need to comprehend the complexity of situation to address the matter in its entirety. Foremost is that the security and border movement control are two different functions. Ensuring security does not automatically mean that the Customs and FIA staff are also performing their duties. The capacity building of FIA, Customs and immigration staff with modern gadgetry is also necessary to manage the workload at the busy crossing sites to maintain an effective check on smuggling. In the absence of alternate employment opportunities and fully functional civic facilities in the border belt areas, the locals have no other option but to rely on cross border movement for trade, business or extension of civic facilities. Under such circumstances, it becomes very difficult to implement allowable quotas or confine the locals to not indulge in smuggling. On the contrary, intermittent blocking of crossing sites only generates ill will with locals.
Government authorities and civil administration must make concerted efforts to improve intra departmental coordination involving various agencies which include Customs, FIA, ANF, FC, Police and intelligence agencies. A comprehensive joint mechanism maybe worked out with clear delineation of responsibilities to ensure across the board accountability and strict administrative actions against defaulters.
Few measures which can have a positive impact on the relatively unregulated move of goods across the border include early operation of border market concept which can play an important role in curbing smuggling; petroleum regulating authority may be formed comprising all stake holders of civilian administration, law enforcement agencies and Customs officials to regulate petroleum trade; crackdown on retail outlets of smuggled petroleum beyond the boundary of Makran division.
Till the time the Government of Balochistan with the help of Federal government doesn’t address all reasons of smuggling, this leak can never be contained. Single prong, security oriented fence based solution is incomplete till the time a wholesome effort is made in this regard.
MEHR ISPAHANI