ISLAMABAD - A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, will today take up the matter related to releasing of Rs21 billion to the Elec­tion Commission of Pa­kistan for holding gen­eral elections in Punjab.

However, the Chief Justice will not sit in the regular bench in the courtroom no.1 and ac­cording to the roster will do ‘chamber work’.

The Registrar on Wednesday delisted all the cases fixed before Bench No, 1 comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Athar Minallah and Bench II comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Shahid Waheed. The roster for Bench 1 of the apex court was revised due to the ‘indisposition’ of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and non-availability of Justice Tariq Masood. The SC Reg­istrar Office issued a notifi­cation; “It is to inform that the Court Roster regard­ing Bench-I for Wednesday, 26th April 2023, has been revised due to the indispo­sition of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan.” The apex court on April 20 had asked all political parties to evolve a consensus on the date for holding simultane­ous general elections of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies expeditiously; otherwise, the court noted, its order regarding the Punjab As­sembly elections on May 14 would come into force. Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, Qamar Zaman Kaira from PPPP; Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani from MQM(P); Tariq Bashir Cheema from PML(Q); Israr Ullah Tareen from BAP, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice President, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Sardar Ayaz Sadiq duly instructed on behalf of BNP (Mengal), and Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq had appeared before the court in the case. The JI Ameer had suggest­ed a timeframe under which two important events ought to be accounted for: firstly, the wheat harvesting sea­son in May and secondly the occasion of Hajj. Accord­ing to him, general elections could be held immediately thereafter.