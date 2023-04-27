Share:

Pakistan has detected three more suspected cases of monkeypox in people who travelled to the country from abroad.

According to sources, all three passengers arrived in Karachi on two different flights from UAE on April 26 and they were having symptoms of the infectious disease.

All three mpox patients were shifted to the isolation centre, according to Director Border and Health Services Dr Ghulam Murtaza Shah.

Earlier, two cases of monkeypox have been detected in Islamabad, originating from Saudi Arabia.

Sources within the health ministry told that the Monkeypox patients belong to the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Sindh hospitals on high alert

After Monkeypox cases, hospitals across Sindh were put on high alert and the authorities issued directives to establish isolation areas for the suspected patients.

The Director General Health Services Sindh issued directives to all government hospitals to establish 5 to 10-bed isolation areas for Monkeypox patients.

Special guidelines for airports

After the detection of Monkeypox cases, the health department issued special guidelines to the airports across the country.

As per the guidelines, the airport authorities will conduct medical examinations of all passengers arriving from foreign countries, whereas, the use of masks by the airport staff is declared mandatory. Porters have also been directed to mandatory use masks and gloves.

Moreover, passengers will not be given any protocol at the country’s airports. All passengers will undergo a complete medical examination at the health countries and suspected passengers will be immediately isolated and sent to the hospital.

The health ministry’s spokesperson said that the health regulations are being implemented at all airports and the Border and Health Services institution is keeping a close eye on the situation.