A westerly wave is likely to enter southern Balochistan on Thursday (today) that could also bring rainfall in Karachi.

Fresh weather system will likely bring rainfall in Karachi and other districts of Sindh with thunderstorm, MET Office said in a report.

Under the influence of this weather system, scattered dust and thunderstorm with rain is expected in Karachi division, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Umer Kot, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Rainfall with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely to occur in Karachi division and other districts of Sindh from Friday (28th April) till 1st May with occasional gaps.

Heavy falls may generate water logging in low lying areas of Qambar- Shahdadkot, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Matiari and Badin districts, Met Office cautioned. Strong winds may cause damage to lose and vulnerable structures.

The weather will remain hot in Karachi today with temperature between 33 to 35 Celsius and wind speed 20 to 25 kilometers per hour.

Met Office has predicted rainfall in in central and southern parts of the country under the influence of the westerly wave as the wet spell may persist till first week of May.