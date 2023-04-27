Share:

ISLAMABAD - A widow got a compensation of Rs750,000 by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on the intervention of Wafaqi Mohtasib as her son had died of electrocu­tion by touching an electric pole.

According to a press release, the widow had lodged a complaint to the Wafaqi Mohtasib, stating therein that her 16-year-old son met a tragic fate as he died due to electrocution on 13th March 2021. It was learnt that an electric pole was installed in the street by IES­CO for feeding supply to a private poultry farm. The residents of the areas had repeatedly approached IESCO which failed to address the danger posed by the short-circuit electric pole in the street.

Legal proceedings were initiated by the aggrieved family whereby the private poultry farm paid some compensation whereas IESCO did not pay its share of Rs 7,500,000 despite hectic efforts by the wid­ow for over two years. Wafaqi Mohtasib Office, on receipt of the complaint, took up the matter with the concerned agencies, IESCO and NEPRA including provincial au­thorities, Punjab Forensic Science Agency and the Punjab Police.