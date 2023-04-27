Share:

Yasmeen Lari, Pakistan’s first female architect, has been awarded the King Royal Gold Medal for Architecture by the UK for her work in promoting zero-carbon self-build concepts for displaced populations.

The Royal Gold Medal is one of the highest accolades in architecture and is personally approved by the monarch. The medal is awarded to a person or group of people who have had a significant influence on the advancement of architecture.

In the past, winners have included Frank Gehry, Lord Norman Foster, and Dame Zaha Hadid.

The British High Commission in Pakistan congratulated Yasmeen Lari on Twitter, saying, “Congrats Yasmeen Lari on winning His Majesty the King's Royal Gold Medal for Architecture!”.

The high commission also shared images of students from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Britain who had gathered at Granny Square in London to “live build 2 zero/low carbon structures designed by Lari”.

Lari has had an illustrious career and has been a revolutionary force in Pakistan, with an immeasurable influence on the trajectory of architecture and humanitarian work in the country.

Since retiring in 2000, she has been focusing on creating accessible, environmentally friendly construction techniques to help people below the poverty line and communities displaced by natural disasters and the impact of climate change.

Lari co-founded the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan in 1980 with her husband, Suhail Zaheer Lari. Through this foundation, they pioneered the design of self-built sustainable shelters and housing, creating 50,000 dwellings.

Lari’s work has been recognized both locally and globally, and she has won numerous accolades, including the Jane Drew Prize in 2020. The Royal Gold Medal will be officially presented to Yasmeen Lari in June 2023, marking another milestone in her already distinguished career.