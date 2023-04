Share:

KYIV-President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Russia was trying to erase Ukraine’s history and culture after a missile strike on a museum killed two people and wounded 10. Zelensky reported the strike on a local history museum in Kupiansk, a city near the frontline in the northeast, and gave an updated toll in his evening video address. “Russia killed two women with this strike... 10 people were wounded, they are being provided with the necessary assistance,” he said.