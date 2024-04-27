12 matches decided on third day of PFF Futsal National Cup Phase 5

As many as 12 matches were decided from Groups A and B of Women Futsal on the third day of the PFF Futsal National Cup Phase Five in Legends Arena, Karachi.

In the first match of Group A, Karachi United thumped Hazara Girls FC 6-0. In the second encounter, Diya Women’s FC defeated Karachi All Stars 4-0. The third match was played between Hazara Girls FC and Karachi All Stars where Hazara Girls FC remained victorious again 6-1. In the fourth encounter, Karachi United defeated Diya Women’s FC by 4-0. In the fifth game, Diya Women’s FC thrashed Hazara Girls 3-0. In the last game of Group A, Karachi United beat Karachi All Stars FC by 5-0.

From Group A, Karachi United and Diya Womens FC reached into semis.

In the first match of Group B, Overseas FC thumped Baloch Muhammaden 1-0. In the second encounter, Karachi City FC defeated Riaz Kamil 11-0. In the third match, Riaz Kamil beat Baloch Muhammaden 2-0. In the fourth encounter, Karachi City defeated Overseas FC by 6-0. In the fifth game, Riaz Kamil thrashed Overseas FC 3-0. In the last game of Group B, Karachi City beat Baloch Muhamaden 11-0.

From Group B, Karachi City and Riaz Kamil reached into semis.