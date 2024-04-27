160 examination centres set-up for SSC annual exams

LARKANA - Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Fakhruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Friday said the Annual Examinations for the year-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I & II will commence on May 02. All six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kahmore and two talukas of Dadu district i.e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar fall in the jurisdiction of BISE Larkana. Some 150 examination centers have been set-up in the six districts in this regard, out of which 41 centers are established in Larkana district, 25 canters set-up in Kamber-Shahdadkot district, 26 in Shikarpur district, 26 centers are established in Jacobabad district and 20 examination centers were set up in Kashmore-Kandhkot district. Besides, 22 examination centers are set-up in Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah talukas of Dadu district. The annual examinations-2024 will continue till May 10, 2024, while the Annual Practical examinations-2024 will start from May 11, 2024.