Anchors XI win exhibition cricket match against London Media XI

LAHORE - Anchors XI beat London Media XI by 60 runs in the exhibition cricket match to straighten the relationship between Pakistani and UK media at the Islamabad Club cricket ground oval.

Top media anchors including Kashif Abbasi, Hamid Mir, Muhammad Malik, Tallat Hussain, Summar Abbas, Asim Raza and others participated in the match and helped anchors XI team won the friendly cricket match which was witnessed the Chairman Muslim Hands International Syed Lakhte Hassanain, PSB DDG Mansoor Ahmed, former Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi, Hamid Khan of British media, Shamaila Siddiqui, representative of ICCI and different stakeholders of the society.

Anchors XI, batting first, piled up a target of 192-4 in 20 overs. Kashif Abbasi with 58 runs was the top scorer from Anchor XI while Hamid Mir 43, Kashif Majeed 30, Zeeshan Naqvi 19, M Malik and Afzal Javed scored 8 runs respectively. Ghulam Hussain Awan and Mohsin Jafri took one wicket each.

In reply, London Media XI could score 132-9. Yasir Abbas 34, Shani Khan 31 and Mohsin Jafri 17 were the main scorers from the losing side. M Malik, Asim Raza, Afzal Javed took two wickets each while Hamid Mir and Zeeshan Naqvi got one wicket each for Anchors XI. Kashif Abbasi was declared the man of the match and M Malik was the best bowler.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman Muslim Hands International Syed Lakhte Hassanain, said that the sports events were an important source of keeping people healthy and generating economic activities. He also appreciated the efforts of the organizers and sponsors in organizing a friendly cricket match between anchor-persons and London media in a successful manner.