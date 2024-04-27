Arrest warrant of SDC officials issued

MARDAN - Civil Judge Hina Gul has issued an arrest warrant of the officials of the Service Delivery Centre (SDC) for not appearing in the court.

According to the sources, application of a widow was heard in the court of Civil Judge Hina Gul. During the hearing, the widow’s lawyer Zahid Khan pleaded with the court that the SDC Mardan had falsely registered an unrelated person in the petitioner’s property. The lawyer told the court that the computerized record of the petitioner should be corrected.

Civil Judge Hina Gul once again issued arrest warrant for the SDC official for not appearing before the court. The civil judge adjourned the hearing till May 17.

After the hearing, the petitioner’s children told reporters outside the civil court that the decisions of the provincial ombudsman, Additional Session Judge Mardan and Civil Judge Mardan regarding sole ownership in the name of their mother in Mauza Kuragh were in their favour. They added that the provincial ombudsman had issued directives to the DC Mardan in its decision, in which the concerned Gardawar has also prepared a report, but the SDC Tehsildar Atiq is using delaying tactics to correct the record.