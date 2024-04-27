Saturday, April 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Arrest warrant of SDC officials issued

Riaz Khan
April 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MARDAN   -   Civil Judge Hina Gul has issued an arrest warrant of the officials of the Service Delivery Centre (SDC) for not appearing in the court.

According to the sources, application of a widow was heard in the court of Civil Judge Hina Gul. During the hearing, the widow’s lawyer Zahid Khan pleaded with the court that the SDC Mardan had falsely registered an unrelated person in the petitioner’s property. The lawyer told the court that the computerized record of the petitioner should be corrected.

Civil Judge Hina Gul once again issued arrest warrant for the SDC official for not appearing before the court. The civil judge adjourned the hearing till May 17.

After the hearing, the petitioner’s children told reporters outside the civil court that the decisions of the provincial ombudsman, Additional Session Judge Mardan and Civil Judge Mardan regarding sole ownership in the name of their mother in Mauza Kuragh were in their favour. They added that the provincial ombudsman had issued directives to the DC Mardan in its decision, in which the concerned Gardawar has also prepared a report, but the SDC Tehsildar Atiq is using delaying tactics to correct the record.

Food authority raids hospitals’ canteens across KP

Tags:

Riaz Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1714103904.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024