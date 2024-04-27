CM Maryam chairs review meeting on air ambulance service

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday chaired a review meeting on the launch of the air ambulance and vowed to utilize all resources for the welfare of the people.

“Nothing is more important than human life; all resources will be spent on people of the province,” said the chief ministe, adding that this service would be gradually expanded to all cities. She said the air ambulance service will be used in case of accidents in remote areas and the service will also be provided to assist other provinces when an emergency arises.

Earlier, Madam chief minister was briefed that the first training session for the first-ever Air Ambulance Service has been started.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, DG Rescue Services and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets with Holland ambassador

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the Ambassador of Holland in Pakistan Mrs. Henny de Vries on Friday.

The prospects of enhancing trade relations along with investment promotion prospects were reviewed in the meeting. Matters relating to enhancing bilateral relations between Holland and Punjab were discussed.

The chief minister invited the Dutch companies and investors to avail maximum benefit from business opportunities in the province. She expressed her desire to benefit from Netherland’s latest mode of agriculture and technologies by enhancing cooperation in the cultivation of crops, irrigation techniques and agricultural machinery sectors.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government would like to acquire Netherland’s technological assistance so as to put in order water reservoirs in a better manner, reducing floods and improving the quality of water. “We desire to promote exchange of students’ delegations along with launching a joint research programme. We want to avail maximum benefit from the expertise of Netherland for the promotion of Punjab’s renewable energy sectors along with lowering dependence on fossil fuel”, she further stated. Mrs. Henny de Vries congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected as the first woman Chief Minister.