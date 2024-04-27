Construction of houses for flood victims continues in Sindh: CM Murad

KARACHI - UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi today.

During the meeting, rehabilitation of flood affected people and ongoing projects of UNDP in the province came under discussion.

The Chief Minister informed the visiting dignitary that the process of construction of houses for flood victims in the province is underway. Kanni Wignaraja assured her full cooperation to the Sindh government.