Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

HYDERABAD - A police constable and a suspected street criminal were injured in an encounter near the Municipal Dispensary in the limits of City police station. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the cop Muhammad Ali and suspected outlaw Baqar Ali Panhwar were injured during the exchange of fire between the two sides. He added that a patrolling party of City Police signaled 2 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking but they opened fire on the police. Both the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). The spokesman said Panhwar was part of an organized gang of street criminals with a recent record of robberies in the jurisdictions of Cantt and City police stations during Eid Holiday. He added that so far the police had found him booked in 6 FIRs.