Saturday, April 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC Larkana visits procurement centre, RO plant of Neoudero

APP
April 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa visited the warehouse procurement wheat center in Naedero and reviewed the quality and quantity of wheat purchase.   On this occasion, the Food Department deputy controller Shahbaz Memon briefed the Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, about the purchase of wheat and said we have Bardana in our center.  The presence of the in-charge should be ensured and all the problems of the people should be solved immediately. Beside this he visited Shaheed Rani RO plant of Neoudero and inspect it. He gave a briefing Public Health Engineering Department  about the RO plant to Larkana. On which the Deputy Commissioner instructed him to activate the RO plant and provide facilities to the people.  With the activation of the RO plant, clean drinking water can be provided to the citizens.  

He directed that the RO plant should be completely cleaned and repaired so that the public can benefit from it.

Food authority raids hospitals’ canteens across KP

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1714103904.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024